USPI's cautious cardiology strategy: 5 things to know

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is taking a measured approach to the outpatient migration of cardiology procedures, executives said during a Feb. 12 earnings call.

Cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty. According to Avanza's 2022 "Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report, cardiology procedures saw the highest estimated Medicare payment increases in 2021. Additionally, Becker's reported on 26 cardiology-focused ASCs opened or announced in 2024.

Here are five key takeaways from USPI’s cardiology strategy:

1. While USPI continues to prioritize orthopedics, it is also evaluating cardiology procedures that can be performed safely in ASCs.

"The opportunity in a wide variety of cardiovascular procedures is there," Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in the call. "[But], I've always been clear that I think that that opportunity will proceed more slowly than people anticipate"

3. Dr. Sutaria highlighted several barriers to expanding cardiology in ASCs, including patient safety concerns, payer mix considerations and the significant capital investment required for specialized equipment.

"The upfront investment for physician partners and other things is much higher, with potentially lower-margin assets," he said. "For economic and patient safety reasons, I think this market will evolve, but I think it will evolve slower than people like to think."

4. USPI is participating in outpatient cardiology but remains deliberate in its expansion.

"We're not going to try to rush it and sacrifice patient safety and quality in that regard," Dr. Sutaria emphasized.

5. In 2023, Dr. Sutaria told investors that USPI was performing peripheral and device-based work in ASCs, as well as some coronary vascular procedures.