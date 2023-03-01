February cardiology updates for ASC leaders to know

Claire Wallace -  

From new cardiology ASCs to frequently prescribed medications, here are the most important ASC cardiology updates from February. 

1. The top coping mechanism for cardiologists dealing with burnout is exercise. 

2. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital is investing $156 million into a new cardiology ASC. 

3. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health opened an outpatient cardiology clinic at the Norton (Va.) Community Hospital Healthplex. 

4. Atorvastatin calcium was named the medication most frequently prescribed by cardiologists in 2022. 

