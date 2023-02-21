10 medications most frequently prescribed by cardiologists

Nearly half of U.S. adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to 2022 data from Definitive Healthcare. The high prevalence of this disease has led to high prescription rates among physicians.

There are more than 3,600 cardiovascular medications on the market, but here are the 10 most frequently prescribed by cardiologists and the percentage of total prescriptions:

1. Atorvastatin calcium: 8.1 percent

2. Metoprolol succinate: 7.9 percent

3. Carvedilol: 5 percent

4. Amlodipine besylate: 4.9 percent

5. Lisinopril: 4.5 percent

6. Eliquis: 4.5 percent

7. Metoprolol tartrate: 3.8 percent

8. Furosemide: 3.5 percent

9. Rosuvastatin calcium: 3.4 percent

10. Losartan potassium: 2.9 percent