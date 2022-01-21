Cardiology's rapid outpatient migration: 8 key 'firsts' in the last year 

ASC leaders expect cardiology procedures to be critical to ASC growth, with the procedures offering strong reimbursement rates and improved patient experiences.

Here are eight cardiology moves from the last year that indicate the specialty's rapid outpatient growth:

1. This month, Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South became the first ASC in the country to implant Biotronik's Orsiro Mission coronary artery drug-eluting stent.

2. In November, The Guardian, an implantable acute coronary syndrome event detector, was qualified for CMS' transitional pass-through payment as part of the 2022 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.

3. In October, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South was reportedly the first in the U.S. to use the Philips Laser System Neximer to reopen blockages in arteries.

4. In August, Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation.

5. In July, University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation.

6. In April, a new journal was launched that focuses on outpatient endovascular and surgical procedures. The journal aims to enhance and advise physicians and healthcare professionals.

7. In February, South Carolina Surgical performed a novel transcarotid artery revascularization procedure as an alternative to traditional stroke care. The procedure is a combination of open surgery and stenting.

8. In January 2021, Hill-Rom Holdings reached a deal to acquire Bardy Diagnostics and will accelerate its expansion into the ambulatory cardiac monitoring space.