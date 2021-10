Cardiovascular Institute of the South is reportedly the first in the U.S. to use the Philips Laser System Neximer to reopen blockages in arteries, Biz New Orleans reported.

Craig Walker, MD, performed the procedure at the practice's ASC in Gray, La., on Oct. 28.

This new laser system is the only laser atherectomy device used for in-stent restenosis. The Nexcimer laser is used for the treatment and reopening of vessels in coronary or peripheral arteries.