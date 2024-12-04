Cardiologists on the move in November

Here are eight cardiologists who joined new health systems and hospitals, as reported by Becker's in November:

1. Centennial Heart at TriStar StoneCrest added Kazeen Abdullah, MD, to its medical staff.

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Physician Group hired Jose Baez-Escudero, MD, as its first-ever systemwide chief of cardiology.

3. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute added Lekha Racharla, DO, and Amogh Joshi, DO.

4. Sabeeda Kadavath, MD, joined Russellville, Ark.-based Saint Mary’s Regional Health System.

5. Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Medical Group hired Jennifer Eakin, DO.

6. Anchorage-based Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute added Josiah Brown, MD.

7. The Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center Physicians Clinic expanded its cardiology staff with the addition of Kevin Vaska, MD.