Cardiologists on the move in January

Here are five cardiologists who joined new hospitals and health systems in January, as reported by Becker's.

1. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Medical Group Group added Laura Verde, MD.

2. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare added cardiology services to its primary care practice in West Grove, Pa., with the addition of cardiologist Ronald Lewis, DO.

3. AdventHealth Medical Group added Eric Guerra, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

4. Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group added Tilak Pasala, MD.

5. Interventional cardiologist Timothy Bowen, MD, joined the Baxter Health Cardiovascular Clinic.