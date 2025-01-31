Holy Cross Medical Group adds cardiologist

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Medical Group Group has added Laura Verde, MD, to its cardiology staff, according to a Jan. 29 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Dr. Verde is a cardiologist with focus areas in general cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, valvular disease, coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Prior to joining Holy Cross Medical Group, Dr. Verde served as a general cardiologist at Conviva Care Specialists.

Dr. Verde is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Echocardiography.

Holy Cross Health is a member of Trinity Health, the release said.