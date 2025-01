Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is adding cardiology services to its primary care practice in West Grove, Pa.

The practice is adding Ronald Lewis, DO, a cardiologist, to the practice, according to a Jan. 29 news release from ChristianaCare.

Dr. Lewis has nearly 40 years of experience in cardiovascular medicine.

ChristianaCare's network includes primary care and outpatient services, urgent care centers, three hospitals and a freestanding emergency department, according to its website.