Baxter Health adds Dr. Timothy Bowen

Interventional cardiologist Timothy Bowen, MD, has joined the Baxter Health Cardiovascular Clinic.

Dr. Bowen has more than 25 years of experience and specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, according to a Jan. 13 news release. 

Dr. Bowen previously served as cardiology medical director and a staff physician at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark.

Baxter Health is a nonprofit health system with more than 40 locations across Arkansas and Missouri, according to its website.

