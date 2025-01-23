Dr. Tilak Pasala joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group has added Tilak Pasala, MD, according to a Jan. 22 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Dr. Pasala is an interventional and structural cardiologist. He currently serves as medical director of structural heart disease at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.

Dr. Pasala has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and served as principal investigator in more than eight medical device trials.

Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group is a multispecialty physician group and a division of Tenet Healthcare, the report said.