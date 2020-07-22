ACC disappointed US withdrawing from World Health Organization

The American College of Cardiology criticized the Trump administration's choice to withdraw from the World Health Organization, Cardiovascular Business reports.

What you should know:

1. ACC said the U.S. has a "moral responsibility" to lead and collaborate on a worldwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. The Trump administration plans to withdraw from WHO July 6, 2021.

3. The ACC said it has always been a global organization at heart, and that withdrawing from the WHO "undermines the college's vision."

"Diseases don't respect geographic and political boundaries, and history has shown consistently that clinicians push the field of medicine forward when they operate above the political fray and drive people-to-people engagement to build a better future," the authors wrote. "It is for this reason that we are disappointed by the U.S. decision to withdraw from the WHO."

4. ACC also criticized the WHO, saying the organization should have considered different strategies to manage the pandemic.

