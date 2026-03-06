MultiCare invests $15M to expand heart, outpatient care

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has invested more than $15 million in cardiology services across the region through its Pulse Heart Institute, according to a March 6 Thurston Talk report.

Completed projects include a $5 million hybrid OR and an outpatient cardiology clinic in Olympia. A $10 million renovation of two cardiac catheterization suites is planned for 2026.

The upgrades have reduced new patient wait times to less than two weeks amid rising regional demand, according to the report.

Additional 2026 investments include a $1.7 million breast center, $6 million in radiation oncology upgrades, a $5.4 million ASC and two $4 million surgical robots. A primary care clinic in Grand Mound, Wash., is expected in 2027.