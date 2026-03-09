New York hospital names cardiology chair

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has appointed Jonathan Marmur, MD, as chair of cardiology.

Dr. Marmur is a nationally recognized interventional cardiologist with more than 20 years of clinical, academic and leadership experience. He most recently served in multiple leadership roles at New York City-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, including chief of cardiology and director of the cardiac catheterization lab, according to a March 6 news release.

In his new role, Dr. Marmur will oversee cardiology services at the hospital and lead efforts to expand access to advanced cardiovascular care for underserved communities.