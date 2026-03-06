North Mississippi Medical Center 1st in state to use TriClip device 

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Medical Center has become the first hospital in Mississippi to treat tricuspid regurgitation using Abbott’s TriClip G5 system, a minimally invasive device designed for patients who are not candidates for open-heart surgery.

The procedure was performed Feb. 19 by cardiothoracic surgeon David Talton, MD, and interventional cardiologist Dane Ballard, MD. The transcatheter, edge-to-edge repair system reduces blood backflow by clipping the tricuspid valve leaflets together, improving heart efficiency, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

Tricuspid regurgitation, a condition where blood leaks backward through the right-side heart valve, has traditionally been managed with medication or high-risk surgery.