The cardiology physician shortage by state by 2036

By 2036, the U.S. is projected to have 39,600 cardiology physicians available to meet a demand of 46,600, leaving a shortfall of about 7,000 physicians nationwide, according to projections from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

Most states are projected to fall below full adequacy, with many meeting less than 90% of projected demand. Several states, including Idaho, Nevada, Alabama and Oklahoma, are forecast to meet 60% or less of demand, while a handful of states such as Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut are projected to exceed demand. Washington, D.C., stands out with a projected cardiologist supply more than four times higher than demand.

The projections are based on HRSA’s Health Workforce Simulation Model, an integrated microsimulation model that estimates the current and future supply and demand for healthcare workers by occupation, geography and year. The model accounts for factors such as population growth and aging, geographic shifts in patient populations, provider entry and retirement patterns and changes in healthcare access.

Here’s a breakdown of projected cardiology physician supply and demand by state by 2036: