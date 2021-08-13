8 updates in cardiology

An Arizona ASC performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation, and an Iowa health system filed a lawsuit to block a physician group from opening two cardiac catheterization labs in its ASC.

Here are eight cardiology updates to know:

1. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health filed a lawsuit to block a large physician group from opening two cardiac catheterization labs in its ASC.

2. Phoenix-based Modern Vascular recently added a location in Creve Coeur, Mo., its first in the state and 15th in the country.

3. The American College of Cardiology made new recommendations for the treatment of high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with continuous hypertriglyceridemia.

4. Coronary diagnostics company AngelMed marked its first commercial implantation of its cardiac detection monitor in the U.S.

5. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, Calif., now offers transcatheter aortic valve replacements.

6. Medical device company Abbott gained FDA approval for its new AI-powered coronary imaging software.

7. Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation.

8. Here are the top paying cities for cardiologists.