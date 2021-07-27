AngelMed achieves first commercial implantation of cardiac detection monitor during outpatient procedure

Coronary diagnostics company AngelMed recently marked its first commercial implantation of its cardiac detection monitor in the U.S.

The FDA-approved Guardian system is a patient warning system used for acute coronary syndrome events, including silent heart attacks, according to a July 27 press release.

The device was implanted during an outpatient procedure performed by Andrew Kaplan, MD, at Cardiovascular Associates of Mesa in Arizona. Dr. Kaplan was a clinical trial investigator for the system and serves on the company's medical advisory board.