Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, Calif., has begun offering transcatheter aortic valve replacements, scvnews.com reported Aug. 3.

TAVR is a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery that can require less recovery time in hospitals. The procedure is an additional option for patients who may not have been considered for valve replacement or who are in all risk categories.



The procedure is performed at the hospital's Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.