5 cardiologists stepping into leadership roles

Cardiologists are increasingly stepping into leadership roles across health systems and medtech companies as organizations scale cardiovascular services and invest in innovation. Recent appointments reflect a growing emphasis on clinical leaders driving strategy, expanding access and advancing new models of heart care.

Here are five cardiologists stepping into key leadership roles.

Mark Turco, MD, was appointed CEO of Field Medical, a medtech company focused on complex cardiac arrhythmias. An interventional cardiologist, he has more than three decades of leadership experience and most recently served as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub.

Susan Cheng, MD, was appointed chair of the department of cardiology at Cedars-Sinai’s Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles. She succeeds Christine Albert, MD, and has been with the organization for seven years, where she has led National Institutes of Health-funded research on cardiovascular aging.

Jonathan Marmur, MD, was named chair of cardiology at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in New York City. He is a nationally recognized interventional cardiologist and has more than 20 years of clinical, academic and leadership experience. He previously held multiple leadership roles at New York City-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Srikanth Vallurupalli, MD, was appointed director of the division of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. An associate professor, he has led the organization’s cardiovascular medicine fellowship program and noninvasive cardiac laboratory since 2020.

Mark Cunningham, MD, was appointed chief of cardiac surgery at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, part of Brown University Health. A cardiovascular surgeon, he joined from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he served as interim chief of cardiac surgery.

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