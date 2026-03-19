M Health Fairview expands cardiology services

Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview has expanded heart care access at its Maple Grove, Minn., campus by more than doubling the size of its cardiology team.

The expanded team at M Health Fairview Clinics & Surgery Center-Maple Grove grew from four to 10 cardiology providers and now offers services including women’s cardiology, electrophysiology and advanced cardiac imaging. The move aims to reduce wait times and improve access to specialty heart care for patients, according to a March 16 news release from the health system.

M Health Fairview continues to provide diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology, heart failure management and cardiac rehabilitation at the site. Future plans include adding a vascular ultrasound room to support a new vein care practice.