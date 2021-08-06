Top paying cities for cardiologists

Listen
Medscape's physician salary explorer tool provides information about physician specialty pay based on years of experience, practice setting and location.
According to the tool, the national average salary for employed cardiologists is $475,370 and $479,757 for self-employed cardiologists.
Here are the top 10 highest paying cities for cardiologists:
- Lafayette, La.
- Davenport, Iowa
- Evansville, Ind.
- Tyler, Texas
- Fort Smith, Ark.
- Wichita, Kan.
- Macon, Ga.
- Dayton, Ohio
- Oklahoma City
- Little Rock, Ark.