American College of Cardiology releases new guide for treating atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

The American College of Cardiology recently made new recommendations for the treatment of high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with continuous hypertriglyceridemia.

The college stated that triglyceride-lowering therapies could be considered to lower ASCVD risk in patients following the use of LDL-C lowering therapy. The organization also noted additional stresses and lifestyle choices that could reduce the risk of ASCVD, including heart-healthy diets, regular physical activity, not using tobacco, minimal alcohol consumption and maintaining a healthy weight.

The recommendations were published July 28 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.