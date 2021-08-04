Modern Vascular adds first Missouri practice

Phoenix-based Modern Vascular recently added a new location in Creve Coeur, Mo., its first in the state and 15th in the country.

The new facility will be managed by Wande Pratt, MD, according to an Aug. 4 press release. Dr. Pratt received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he also completed his fellowship. He also completed his residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and another fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

He joined Modern Vascular last year and worked at two of its clinics before joining the Missouri practice, most recently as the interim managing physician for its clinic in Fort Worth, Texas.

Modern Vascular operates 16 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia.