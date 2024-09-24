5 cardiologists making waves

Here are five cardiologists in the headlines, as reported by Becker's:

1. Bernard Lim, MD, completed the first martial fibrillation ablation ever performed at Decatur (Ill.) Memorial Hospital in July. He has since completed 20 additional atrial fibrillation ablations, a procedure that patients previously had to travel outside the region to receive.

2. The VA St. Louis Healthcare System's cardiology team performed the hospital's first implants of the new Watchman FLX Pro left atrial appendage closure device. The procedure was led by Army veteran Michael Schaeffer, MD.

3. Michael Lee, MD, joined Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Hospital as chief of cardiology.

4. Mayank Agarwal, MD, joined the staff at Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular. He will see patients at Modern's location in The Woodlands, Texas.

5. Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD, a cardiologist based in Merced, Calif., is retiring after 50 years of service. The 82-year-old cardiologist is considered a pioneer in the city, spending 40 of his 50-year tenure practicing in Merced.