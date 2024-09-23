St. Louis VA debuts heart implant procedure

VA St Louis Healthcare System's cardiology team has performed the hospital's first implants of the new Watchman FLX Pro left atrial appendage closure device.

The cardiology team was led by Army veteran Michael Schaeffer, MD, director of the invasive cardiology program, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

The Watchman reduces stroke risk and serves as an alternative to blood thinners for people with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem.

Dr. Schaeffer and his team debuted the procedure on two veteran patients.