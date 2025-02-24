3 new cardiology practices in 1 month

Here are three new cardiology practices and centers that have recently opened and started construction, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 24:

1. Endeavor Health opened a cardiovascular center at its Edward Hospital campus in Naperville, Ill.

2. City leaders in Gautier, Miss., broke ground on a cardiac surgery center.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will open a new cardiac catheterization lab at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, an ASC and satellite emergency department in New York City.