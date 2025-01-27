Mississippi cardiac center opens

Francesca Mathewes -  

City leaders in Gautier, Miss., have broken ground on a cardiac surgery center in WLOX reported Jan. 25. 

The project, a partnership with Gulport, Miss.-based Memorial Health Systems, is currently in the first phase of construction, according to the report. The cardiac center is a part of the city's Legacy Park project, a mixed-use development zone of residential, retail, medical and lodging facilities. 

The 25,000-square-foot center will include vascular surgery and an endoscopy suite. There will also be additional medical office and business retail space.

