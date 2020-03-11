3 ASCs with cardiology recently opened or announced

Three ASCs with cardiology recently opened or announced:

1. A multispecialty ASC is opening in March in Dallas in the North Dallas Corridor development. The Dallas Procedure Center was developed by Dr. Amit Mirchandani, and will offer spine procedures, cardiac therapies, pain management, orthopedics and ear, nose and throat procedures, among other services. The center has nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms. Read more here.

2. A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project. Read more here.

3. Surgical Management Professionals opened its first cardiology ASC in February, according to President and CEO Mike Lipomi. Read more here.

More articles on cardiology:

3 things to know about invasive cardiologist salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Banner Health's cardiovascular strategy & partnerships in the ASC space — 5 key insights

Cardiology in ASCs: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.