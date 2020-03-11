3 things to know about invasive cardiologist salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Invasive cardiologists are among the top revenue generating specialists for hospitals, according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins.

1. Invasive cardiologists were one of the top paid specialists, earning an annual salary of $590,000 on average.

2. Invasive cardiologists were one of the top revenue generating specialties for hospitals, generating $3,484,375 on average, up from $2,448,136 in 2016.

3. Invasive cardiologists are in the "$3 million" club alongside neurosurgeons, cardiovascular surgeons and orthopedic surgeons, generating over $3 million yearly revenue for hospitals.

