15 moves shaping cardiology in 2025

Here are 15 studies, new technologies, acquisitions and more that Becker's reported in 2024 that will help shape the cardiology industry in 2025:

1. There were more than 20 new cardiology ASCs that were announced or opened in 2024.

2. Madison-based Children's Wisconsin and UW Health entered into a joint venture that merges their congenital heart disease programs.

3. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai earned a $35 million charitable gift to advance research in interventional cardiology.

4. AI health technology company Anumana joined the American College of Cardiology's innovation program.

5. On Nov. 1, CMS finalized a 2.83% cut to its 2025 physician payment rule, marking another year of declining reimbursements.

6. Medical devicemaker BrightHeart earned FDA clearance for its artificial intelligence software designed to transform prenatal ultrasound evaluations of the fetal heart.

7. Nearly 50% of all private cardiology practices were a part of a private equity portfolio, according to a November report from MedAxiom.

8. A study published in The Lancet Digital Health found that an AI model can predict patients' risk of developing or worsening disease and their risk of early death using electrocardiograms.

9. Healthcare tech company Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for its Acuson Origin, a dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound system powered by artificial intelligence features.

10. The global market for AI in cardiology topped $2 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.2%.

11. Approximately 22 million Americans need to travel almost 90 miles round trip to seek specialty cardiology care, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

12. Boston Scientific acquired carotid artery device specialist Silk Road Medical for $1.26 billion, further expanding its cardiology portfolio.

13. The FDA approved Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's version of semaglutide approved for weight loss, to be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.

14. Private equity company WindRose Health Investors acquired Houston-based CardioOne.

15. Artificial intelligence primary care company K Health entered into an agreement with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to work with cardiologists to develop a cardiac clinical AI solution.