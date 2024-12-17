Cedars-Sinai receives $35M donation for cardiology

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has earned a $35 million charitable gift to advance research in interventional cardiology.

The donation, given by the Martha and Bruce Karsh and the Karsh Family Foundation, includes $30 million to establish the Karsh Division of Interventional Cardiology and $5 million to create the Karsh Distinguished Chair in Interventional Cardiology, according to a Dec. 13 press release.

Raj Makkar, MD, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai, will serve as the inaugural director of the Karsh Division of Interventional Cardiology and will also serve as the Karsh Distinguished Chair in Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Makkar specializes in advanced catheter-based therapies, and along with his team, treats 10,000 patients annually.