American College of Cardiology partners with AI health tech company: 5 things to know

AI health technology company Anumana has joined the American College of Cardiology's innovation program, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Anumana.

Here are five things to know:

1. The collaboration aims to accelerate the detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

2. The partnership will help bridge the gap between Anumana's expertise on AI-based software-as-a-medical device development and the ACC's mission to improve patient care.

3. Anumana's FDA-approved ECG-AI low ejection fraction algorithm analyzes standard 12-lead electrocardiogram data to identify LEF, which is a potential early indicator of heart failure.

4. The ACC's program and network of physicians will help Anumana integrate its algorithm into clinical workflows.

5. The innovation program advances initiatives to improve patient outcomes through the development of new technologies.