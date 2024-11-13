Private equity owns nearly 50% of cardiology practices

Nearly 50% of all private cardiology practices were a part of a private equity portfolio, according to MedAxiom's 2024 "Cardiovascular Provider Compensation and Production Survey."

The survey included responses from 5,663 physicians and APPs and 202 cardiology programs.

This aligns with other recent studies that have shown significant interest in cardiology from private equity groups.

Between January 2013 and September 2023, PE firms acquired 342 cardiology clinics –– with the vast majority of transactions occurring since 2021, according to a study published July 15 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. These acquisitions were concentrated in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Cardiovascular Associates of America and US Heart & Vascular are the two largest PE-backed cardiology platforms in the U.S., according to an article published in JAMA Health Forum June 14. The platforms are backed by Webster Equity Partners and Ares Management, respectively. Both platforms were founded in 2021.

While private equity acquisitions in healthcare did decline by 16.2% overall in 2023, according to an analysis by PitchBook, private equity remains interested in cardiology. The Private Equity Stakeholder Project's "Private Equity Hospital Tracker" found that cardiology was among the top eight most sought-after specialties. Other areas included:

1. Outpatient care

2. Dental practices

3. Physician practices

4. Eye care

5. Gastroenterology

6. Cardiology

7. Oncology

8. Medical aesthetics