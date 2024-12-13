Children's Wisconsin, UW Health to merge heart program

Madison-based Children's Wisconsin and UW Health have entered into a joint venture that merges their congenital heart disease programs, according to a Dec. 12 report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Through the partnership, the health systems look to reach a broader range of patients. The joint program, called the Forward Pediatric Alliance, will take some years to be fully implemented, according to the report.

Children with heart defects ranging from simple diseases to complex conditions requiring surgery will be the primary patient cohort.

The collaboration also aims to bolster research efforts and help better train new pediatric cardiologists.

The first several years of the initiative will be spent integrating the two programs. The initial agreement between Children's and UW Health is for 10 years.