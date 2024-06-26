Boston Scientific expands cardiology portfolio through $1.26B acquisition

Boston Scientific plans to acquire carotid artery device specialist Silk Road Medical for $1.26 billion, further expanding its cardiology portfolio.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, making Silk Road a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific, according to a June 19 press release.

Silk Road Medical is known for its transcarotid artery revascularization devices and has completed over 85,000 procedures to date.

The TCAR system is a minimally invasive procedure that treats carotid artery disease by temporarily reversing blood flow to prevent plaque fragments from reaching the brain.

Silk Road has a market capitalization of about $854.7 million and saw a 28% revenue increase from 2022 to 2023, according to the release.