Trump pardons CEO of controversial pain practice, Optum's plans to grows & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The estate of a urologist agreed to settle allegations that he submitted false claims related to lithotripsy procedures, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. Read more.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned several healthcare executives and physicians Jan. 20, his last day in office, including Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO John Davis. Read more.

UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann outlined how Optum, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, will grow in the coming year during a Jan. 20 earnings call. Read more.

The FDA declined to extend National Coverage Determination to Epigenomics AG for its Epi proColon, a blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, the company announced Jan. 21. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with A Plus International to produce surgical and procedure masks in the U.S., the company announced Jan. 21.

Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health will expand outpatient surgery options to Proctorville, Ohio-based Three Gables Surgery Center.

Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center plans to begin operations in May, the practice announced Jan. 21.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state, the Global Legal Chronicle reported Jan. 21.

