Surprise billing, Medicare fraud allegations & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

A lender affiliated with Weston, Fla.-based Best U Now, an aesthetic surgery center, allegedly gave out loans to people using the identities of the recently deceased. Read more.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services has teamed up with New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates and United Surgical Partners International to open two ASCs in Albuquerque, N.M., with a third on the way.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved certificate-of-need applications from Wake Spine and Specialty Surgery Center and Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center, passing over some of the region's largest healthcare institutions.

A surgeon at the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., performed the center's first total knee replacement with the Navio robotic system.

North Carolina legislators are attempting to increase competition in the state by reforming certificate-of-need laws around ASCs.

INOV8 Surgical, an orthopedic practice and ASC in Houston, has acquired the TSolution One robotic system from Think Surgical.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store in the Northbridge Mall, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex through a joint venture with MercyOne.

The New York Board for Professional Medical Conduct ordered Dennis Daly, MD, to close his surgery center in East Syracuse, N.Y., after he used an unqualified technician during a procedure.

One-fifth of surgical patients who had in-network surgeons at in-network facilities received medical bills for out-of-network care, according to a study of insurance claims for 347,356 patients. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg opened a new ASC in Glen Burnie, Md.

The federal government joined a case against Nashville, Tenn.-based SouthEast Eye Specialists, which is accused of defrauding Medicare of "tens of millions of dollars." Read more.

