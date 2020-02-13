ASC supply chain tip of the day: Automate processes

Supply chain solutions company Inventory Optimization Solutions shared tips ASCs can follow to improve supply chain management on the company's blog.

One of the insights Inventory Optimization Solutions shared:

"Often ASC team members need to shift among multiple roles, so it’s hard to find time to confirm that orders are received and being processed. By combining electronic data interchange technology and advanced email confirmation tools, users can confirm a very high percentage of orders electronically. When this information is delivered back into the supply chain system, users can simply manage orders by exception."

