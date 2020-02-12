Feds step in to Nashville ophthalmology group false billing case

The federal government joined a case against Nashville, Tenn.-based SouthEast Eye Specialists, which is accused of defrauding Medicare of "tens of millions of dollars," The Nashville Post reports.

What you should know:

1. Former state Rep. Gary Odom and several affiliates filed a suit against the practice in 2017, alleging kickbacks and improper fee-splitting that defrauded Medicare of several million dollars. The U.S. and state attorney's offices originally declined to intervene in August 2018, but the U.S. Attorney recently reversed course and joined the investigation.

2. According to the original complaint, SouthEast Eye Specialists allegedly paid kickbacks to optometrists to refer patients to the practice for surgery. They did this through co-management agreements where the ophthalmologist performing the surgery would receive 80 percent of the Medicare fee and the referring optometrist would receive 20 percent of the fee.

While co-management agreements are common in the field, the practice and its physicians allegedly abused them for financial gain.

3. Federal prosecutors have not yet filed their complaint, but did make a motion to add the practice's co-founders to the lawsuit.

4. SouthEast Eye Specialists is backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm. With the support of Flexpoint, the practice set up a patient referral program with the Center for Facial Rejuvenation in Chattanooga, Tenn. This referral program is not under question.

5. SouthEast Eye operates two surgery centers and 19 Tennessee locations.

