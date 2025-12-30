Surgery Partners in 2025: 10+ important headlines to know

Here are 13 headlines and updates to know about Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, as Becker’s reported on in 2025:
Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., with a network of more than 250 locations in 30 states.
- Surgery Partners said its subsidiary, Surgery Center Holdings, plans to offer an additional $425 million in senior unsecured notes, due 2032.
- The company partnered with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to jointly own a 16-bed hospital in Bryan, Texas.
- Justin Oppenheimer was appointed to serve as the company’s next COO and national group president.
- Surgery Partners revised its full-year 2025 guidance downward to $3.275 billion to $3.3 billion in revenue and $535 million to $540 million in adjusted EBITDA.
- The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 6.6% year over year, reaching $821.5 million.
- A healthcare facility anchored by an ASC operated by Surgery Partners was purchased by Mediplex Property Group in a sale-leaseback transaction.
- Harrison Bane, national group president of Surgery Partners, resigned from his role.
- Surgery Partners reported second-quarter revenue of $826.2 million, an 8.4% year-over-year increase that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
- The ASC operator rejected a proposal from private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire all outstanding shares not already owned by the firm, reaffirming its commitment to remain an independent, publicly traded company.
- Surgery Partners expanded its footprint in ophthalmology through an acquisition of Dallas-based Key-Whitman Eye Center.
- The company added 150 physicians and five surgical facilities in the first quarter of 2025.
- Surgery Partners recorded $776 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024.
- Laura Forese, MD, joined the company’s board of directors.