Surgery Partners in 2025: 10+ important headlines to know

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are 13 headlines and updates to know about Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, as Becker’s reported on in 2025:

Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., with a network of more than 250 locations in 30 states.

  1. Surgery Partners said its subsidiary, Surgery Center Holdings, plans to offer an additional $425 million in senior unsecured notes, due 2032. 
  2. The company partnered with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to jointly own a 16-bed hospital in Bryan, Texas. 
  3. Justin Oppenheimer was appointed to serve as the company’s next COO and national group president.
  4. Surgery Partners revised its full-year 2025 guidance downward to $3.275 billion to $3.3 billion in revenue and $535 million to $540 million in adjusted EBITDA.
  5. The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 6.6% year over year, reaching $821.5 million.
  6. A healthcare facility anchored by an ASC operated by Surgery Partners was purchased by Mediplex Property Group in a sale-leaseback transaction.
  7. Harrison Bane, national group president of Surgery Partners, resigned from his role.
  8. Surgery Partners reported second-quarter revenue of $826.2 million, an 8.4% year-over-year increase that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
  9. The ASC operator rejected a proposal from private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire all outstanding shares not already owned by the firm, reaffirming its commitment to remain an independent, publicly traded company. 
  10. Surgery Partners expanded its footprint in ophthalmology through an acquisition of Dallas-based Key-Whitman Eye Center.
  11. The company added 150 physicians and five surgical facilities in the first quarter of 2025.
  12. Surgery Partners recorded $776 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024. 
  13. Laura Forese, MD, joined the company’s board of directors. 

