Surgery Partners’ revenue hits $821.5M

By: Patsy Newitt

Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC chain Surgery Partners’ third-quarter revenue rose 6.6% year over year, reaching $821.5 million, according to an earnings report released Nov. 10.

Here are eight more things to know:

1. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.1% to $136.4 million for the quarter, up from $128.6 million the year prior.

2. The company reported a net loss attributable to Surgery Partners of $22.7 million for the third quarter.

3. Surgical cases increased 2.1% overall, while same-facility cases rose 3.4%.

4. Same-facility revenue grew 6.3%, driven by a 2.8% increase in revenue per case.

5. Year-to-date revenue is up 7.7% to $2.42 billion, with same-facility revenue up 5.4% and same-facility cases up 4.3%.

6. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue in the range of $3.275 billion to $3.30 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $535 million and $540 million.

7. As of Sept. 30, Surgery Partners operated 165 total surgical facilities, including 114 consolidated surgical facilities.

8. According to the company, the continued strength in orthopedic procedures is a key driver of growth.

