Surgery Partners to issue $425M in add-on notes

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners said its subsidiary, Surgery Center Holdings, plans to offer an additional $425 million in senior unsecured notes, due 2032.

The notes will carry a 7.25% interest rate and will be issued as part of the same series as those originally offered in April. They will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the issuer’s domestic, wholly owned subsidiaries that also guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, according to a Dec. 11 news release.

Surgery Partners plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.