Surgery Partners ASC property acquired by Mediplex

Mediplex Property Group has purchased a healthcare facility anchored by an ASC operated by Surgery Partners.

The 28,127-square-foot property is located in West Chester, Pa., according to a Nov. 5 news release from MPG Acquisitions.

Surgery Partners manages the MUVE-West Chester Ambulatory Surgery Center and Stay Suites, which takes up the entirety of the first floor.

There is more than 12,000 square feet of rentable space on the second floor.

Mediplex acquired the property through a sale-leaseback transaction, the release said.