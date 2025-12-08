Surgery Partners, Baylor Scott & White Health form joint venture partnership

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has partnered with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to jointly own a 16-bed hospital in Bryan, Texas. 

The two organizations will jointly own The Physicians Centre Hospital with the physicians at the facility, according to a Dec. 8 news release from Surgery Partners. 

In the future, the hospital will operate under the Baylor Scott & White brand, with Surgery Partners continuing to manage daily operations. 

The hospital provides services for bariatric, ophthalmologic, oral and maxillofacial, orthopedic, gastroenterological, podiatric, spinal and urologic conditions. 

Surgery Partners supports more than 200 locations across 30 states, the release said.

