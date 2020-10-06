Surgery center closures ripple through industry & more — 13 ASC industry notes

Here are 13 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The landlord of Northwest Regional ASC in Westminster, Colo., petitioned Sept. 30 to force the surgery center into bankruptcy due to "unpaid lease obligations," according to court filings. Read more.

Xenia, Ohio-based Greene Memorial Hospital closed its surgery center in March and stopped providing intensive care in February because of concerns about the building's age. Read more.

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group has a new surgery center.

Miami-based Gastro Health partnered with Cincinnati-based Ohio Gastroenterology & Liver Institute and Woodbridge, Va.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in two separate deals, the platform announced Oct. 1.

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center neurosurgeon Michael Kachmann, MD, performed the first procedure with the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform in Ohio, the center announced Oct. 1.

New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass., expanding on a partnership between Shields Health Care and Reliant Medical Group.

An outpatient healthcare real estate firm acquired two medical office buildings from Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

Developer Tedford Family Holdings applied for a building permit to develop an 18,000-square-foot medical building in Meridian, Idaho.

Toronto-based Medical Facilities Corp. announced plans to sell its interest in Two Rivers Surgical Center in Eugene, Ore., to two of the managing physicians, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Eye Centers of Tennessee opened a second office in Cookeville, Tenn., according to a Sept. 29 announcement.

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health is a major tenant of a 40,218-square-foot office building in South Jersey that sold for $4.5 million.

Data from AmSurg released Oct. 1 show nearly 200,000 patients have missed colonoscopies since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Montecito Medical Real Estate recently gained a four-building property portfolio in Little Rock, Ark.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.