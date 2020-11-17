PE makes inroads into cardiology & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Hospital will send its surgical services to Niagara Regional Surgery Center as it restructures. Read more.

Private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners invested in Partners First Cardiology, an Austin, Texas-based cardiology and cardiovascular physician practice management company focused on outpatient services, according to a Nov. 10 announcement.

Medical Facilities Corp.'s third-quarter facility service revenues hit $96.3 million as surgical volumes rebounded despite growing COVID-19 case numbers nationwide. Read more.

Humana members in Florida will have in-network access to more than 6,000 Envision Healthcare clinicians under a multiyear, statewide agreement. Read more.

Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau broke ground on a 15,400-square-foot facility in Long Beach, N.Y.

Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center received a $9.5 million revenue bond to advance an improvement project that will construct a surgery center, physical therapy facility and remodel spaces in the hospital.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened its Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 2.

Provident Healthcare Partners helped Palmetto Retina Center partner with Retina Consultants of America, according to a Nov. 9 press release.

