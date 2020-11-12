Medical Facilities sees Q3 revenues hit $96.3M, opens ASC

Medical Facilities Corp.'s third-quarter facility service revenues hit $96.3 million as surgical volumes rebounded despite growing COVID-19 case numbers nationwide.

Four things to know:

1. Third-quarter revenues were still down 0.2 percent from the same time period in 2019. Yearly revenues to date were $256.74 million, which was a 9.6 percent decrease from the same time in 2019.

2. EBITDA for the quarter increased 9.6 percent to $24.6 million.

3. The company's income from operations increased to $17.6 million.

4. In the quarter, Medical Facilities Corp. opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield (Mo.) which performed its first cases in September.

"While uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 remains, we maintain our focus on growing MFC and seeking opportunities to execute our ASC platform growth strategy," said Robert Horrar, Medical Facilities' president and CEO.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.