How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Sept. 23: $21.76
Sept. 24: $21.78
Sept. 25: $22.89
Sept. 28: $23.65
Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.83
Percent change: 4.92 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Sept. 23: $116.33
Sept. 24: $116.97
Sept. 25: $120.55
Sept. 28: $121.33
Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $118.72
Percent change: 2.05 percent
Surgery Partners:
Sept. 23: $19.39
Sept. 24: $18.62
Sept. 25: $19.47
Sept. 28: $19.89
Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.66
Percent change: 1.39 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.