How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Sept. 23: $21.76

Sept. 24: $21.78

Sept. 25: $22.89

Sept. 28: $23.65

Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.83

Percent change: 4.92 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Sept. 23: $116.33

Sept. 24: $116.97

Sept. 25: $120.55

Sept. 28: $121.33

Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $118.72

Percent change: 2.05 percent

Surgery Partners:

Sept. 23: $19.39

Sept. 24: $18.62

Sept. 25: $19.47

Sept. 28: $19.89

Sept. 29 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.66

Percent change: 1.39 percent

