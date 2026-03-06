6 hospital deals in 10 days 

Health system consolidation continues to accelerate, with six hospital and healthcare deals announced in just 10 days spanning hospital sales, mergers, acquisitions and a major private equity buyout.

Transactions involving Community Health Systems, Baptist Memorial Health Care, Altru, Tenet Healthcare, UConn Health and Kinderhook Industries reflect growing pressure on providers to scale operations, stabilize struggling facilities and expand regional footprints.

Here are the six deals:

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has signed a definitive agreement to sell four Arkansas hospitals to Freeman Health System for $112 million. The hospitals include Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Regional Hospital and Northwest Medical Center-Willow Creek Women’s Hospital.

2. Paragould-based Arkansas Methodist Medical Center merged with Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, becoming Baptist’s 25th hospital and third in Arkansas. The merger comes after Arkansas Methodist signed a nonbinding letter of intent in April 2025 to join the health system, according to a March 4 Baptist news release. All of Arkansas Methodist’s assets — including the 191-bed hospital, 91-bed assisted living facility and eight medical clinics — transferred to Baptist following completion of the merger.

3. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru has acquired CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake (N.D.), a 25-bed critical access hospital, from Chicago-based CommonSpirit. The hospital is now known as Altru Hospital Devils Lake.

4. Nacogdoches County Hospital District in Nacogdoches, Texas, unanimously approved a new lease agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Feb. 27. The 15-year lease agreement designates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Cecil R. Bomar Rehabilitation Center as campuses of Nacogdoches Medical Center. Tenet, which operates Nacogdoches Medical Center, will assume daily operations of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

5. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health will complete its acquisition of Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital from bankrupt Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings on March 1. The closing of the deal comes after UConn Health received emergency certificate-of-need application approval from Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy on Jan. 30. Under the approval, the health system must maintain or improve existing services for at least three years, engage with the community in health planning efforts, and provide an assessment of Waterbury Hospital and its operations, including a strategic integration plan, within nine months.

6. Enhabit, a home health and hospice provider with 249 home health locations and 117 hospice locations across 34 states, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Kinderhook Industries in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Enhabit stockholders will receive $13.80 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 24.4% to the company’s closing stock price Feb. 20, the last full trading day before the transaction was announced. The offer also reflects a 33.8% premium to Enhabit’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price for the period ended Feb. 20.